Ricky Rojas Jr., a 14-year-old from Texas, is being hailed a tragic hero after pushing his friends out of the way of an oncoming car and being fatally struck himself. He had been with two friends, both also 14, when he was hit and killed by a Mustang, authorities said in a statement.

“I think he pushed me,” his friend Damien Escobar told KTRK. Damien was also hit by the car, but the extent of his injuries was minimal, thanks to Ricky’s actions.

The trio had been walking to the store last Friday when tragedy struck.

“He was walking with his friends but, according to the police, due to the time of day the driver couldn’t see them,” his brother Sage Rojas said on the family’s GoFundMe page. “My brother pushed his friends out of harms way and in turn was hit.”

His father, Ricky Rojas Sr., said while he is distraught over the death, his son’s final good deed “brings me a bit of comfort – makes me feel that he didn’t die in vain,” he told the Houston Chronicle.

Authorities believe road and weather conditions blocked driver Jose Rivas’ view, causing him not to spot the three boys. Rivas is cooperating fully as authorities continue to investigate, the La Marque Police Department said.

