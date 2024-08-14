A 15-year-old babysitter is being praised as a hero after saving young kids and a family pet from a house fire.

Savannah Strother was babysitting a 1-year-old and her 3-year-old big brother.

"It was just kind of a blur. I just remember running out and feeling the heat on my back," Strother tells Inside Edition.

High Ridge, Missouri, Fire Chief John Barton spoke with Inside Edition.

"It's really amazing what she was able to do, especially for a 15-year-old to not panic and to be able to get the kids out safely before the fire spread to that house is really unbelievable," Barton says.

Strother received an award from the local fire department, officially making her a hometown hero.