Woman Discovers Hermes Birkin Bag Is Fake After Buying It for $9 at Thrift Store

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:28 AM PDT, August 13, 2024

"Just educate yourself in the things you're thrifting," Ashlee Abella tells Inside Edition.

A Canadian woman was shocked when she found a Hermes Birkin bag for $9 at a thrift store. However, it did not take long for her social media followers to inform her that the bag she bought was fake.

"When I flipped over the flap, it's a Hermes made-in-France leather bag," Ashlee Abella said in a video posted to social media.

On the low end, Hermes Birkin bags can be bought for $10,000 if they are in stock. The most expensive Birkin bag ever sold went for half a million dollars at auction.

"So I do know the brand, and so when I saw the shape of it, I kinda knew it might be something, and then when I touched it, it was like real leather," Abella tells Inside Edition.

Abella, a social media influencer, says she could not wait to show her followers what she found.

Many people in the comments broke the bad news.

The tell-tale signs were there. A real Hermes bag would not have flimsy handles like the one Abelle found.

"Just educate yourself in the things you're thrifting," Abella says. "That's key to finding authentic luxury stuff.

