Goats Caught on Camera Frolicking on Top of Hikers' Car in Colorado

First Published: 8:01 AM PDT, August 11, 2024

"I was just laughing so hard. It's just amazing. I didn't expect that," Mindy Williford tells Inside Edition.

Hikers returned to their SUV and found hoof marks all over the roof and hood. It was not until they got home that they saw a video of goats walking on their car.

The friends were heading home after a hike in Colorado when they saw the hoof prints.

Mindy Williford posted a video of the SUV and her reaction, and within hours, she was shocked to learn that someone had caught goats frolicking on her car.

"I was just laughing so hard. It's just amazing. I didn't expect that," Williford tells Inside Edition.

Wildlife photographer Michael Ryno captured the culprits in the act.

"I've never seen this photographing wildlife," Ryno says.

Subaru took notice of what happened and sent the hikers a box full of merchandise.

