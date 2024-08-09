Philippe Petit Commemorates Tightrope Walk Between New York City's Twin Towers 50 Years Later

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:01 AM PDT, August 9, 2024

Philippe Petit honored the anniversary by getting back on the wire at New York's Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine.

The man featured in one of the most stunning images as he walked on a high wire between the iconic Twin Towers in 1974 has recreated the feat 50 years later.

Philippe Petit was 1,350 feet above New York City.

Fast-forward 50 years later, Petit is commemorating the anniversary by getting back on the wire, this time at New York's Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine. 

Petit spoke with Inside Edition about making history 50 years ago.

"It was a joyful adventure with a few friends who decided to do something completely impossible," Petit, now 70, says.

He stayed closer to the ground at 20 feet high on a rope that stretched across the cathedral.

Actor Tony Danza was also at the church and remembers the jaw-dropping day 50 years ago.

"I remember in '74, he transfixed the city. To sneak all the equipment to the roof of the World Trade Center and to string the cable, it's just an amazing feat," Danza says.

Petit's Twin Towers walk earned him a Guinness World Record for the highest tightrope walk without the use of a net.

Related Stories

College Students Say They Were Drugged While on Vacation in Mexico
Arizona Woman Says Positive COVID Test Saved Her Life
Missing Young Boy Rescued From Pond
New Way to Teach Kids Their ABC's Sparks Controversy News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
1

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released
911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released
2

911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released

News
Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation
Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation
3

Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation

Crime
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
4

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime
Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Hitting Ohio Home and Lands on Lawn
Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Hitting Ohio Home and Lands on Lawn
5

Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Hitting Ohio Home and Lands on Lawn

Offbeat