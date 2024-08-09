The man featured in one of the most stunning images as he walked on a high wire between the iconic Twin Towers in 1974 has recreated the feat 50 years later.

Philippe Petit was 1,350 feet above New York City.

Fast-forward 50 years later, Petit is commemorating the anniversary by getting back on the wire, this time at New York's Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine.

Petit spoke with Inside Edition about making history 50 years ago.

"It was a joyful adventure with a few friends who decided to do something completely impossible," Petit, now 70, says.

He stayed closer to the ground at 20 feet high on a rope that stretched across the cathedral.

Actor Tony Danza was also at the church and remembers the jaw-dropping day 50 years ago.

"I remember in '74, he transfixed the city. To sneak all the equipment to the roof of the World Trade Center and to string the cable, it's just an amazing feat," Danza says.

Petit's Twin Towers walk earned him a Guinness World Record for the highest tightrope walk without the use of a net.