A Florida police officer rescued a missing young boy from a pond.

The boy wandered away from his home in Deltona, Florida.

Police raced to the pond and heard a cry for help.

The boy was found hanging onto a log in the middle of the pond.

An officer jumped into the water where he was able to grab the boy and bring him to safety.

The boy's father informed deputies that his son escaped their home through a second-story door.