Florida Couple Trapped in Home Due to Storm Debby Floods

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:06 PM PDT, August 6, 2024

"We're still trapped in our neighborhood. The street is a little too deep for my car to get through," Curtis Silver tells Inside Edition.

Entire neighborhoods have flooded as a result of Storm Debby. One Florida couple lost everything.

As the water began to sweep through the Sarasota couple's house, they went to the second floor to wait it out.

"We're still trapped in our neighborhood. The street is a little too deep for my car to get through," Curtis Silver tells Inside Edition. 

The family has set up a GoFuneMe page to aid their flood recovery. It has raised $1,680 of the $40,000 goal.

Dr. Megan Martin of St. Petersburg, Florida, put her belongings in Ziploc bags in preparation for the journey to her car to get to work.

"This best thing I thought initially was to try to paddle-board and so I paddle-boarded down the block," Martin tells Inside Edition.

She then walked nearly a mile through the water and spotted an alligator along the way.

"At first I wasn't 100 percent sure it was an alligator or if it was just something floating in the water and I stopped to watch it for a few minutes and it was definitely an alligator," Martin says.

Related Stories

Robert Kennedy Jr Says He Dumped Bear Corpse in Central Park
Fugitive Escapes Custody and Kidnaps Woman for Second Time, Say Police
Dad Leaves Girl Tied to Tree for Over 24 Hours in 90-Degree Heat: Cops
US Coast Guard Rescues 2 Boaters Caught in the Path of Hurricane DebbyNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released
911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released
1

911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released

News
Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation
Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation
2

Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation

Crime
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
3

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime
Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Hitting Ohio Home and Lands on Lawn
Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Hitting Ohio Home and Lands on Lawn
4

Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Hitting Ohio Home and Lands on Lawn

Offbeat
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
5

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth