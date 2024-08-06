Entire neighborhoods have flooded as a result of Storm Debby. One Florida couple lost everything.

As the water began to sweep through the Sarasota couple's house, they went to the second floor to wait it out.

"We're still trapped in our neighborhood. The street is a little too deep for my car to get through," Curtis Silver tells Inside Edition.

The family has set up a GoFuneMe page to aid their flood recovery. It has raised $1,680 of the $40,000 goal.

Dr. Megan Martin of St. Petersburg, Florida, put her belongings in Ziploc bags in preparation for the journey to her car to get to work.

"This best thing I thought initially was to try to paddle-board and so I paddle-boarded down the block," Martin tells Inside Edition.

She then walked nearly a mile through the water and spotted an alligator along the way.

"At first I wasn't 100 percent sure it was an alligator or if it was just something floating in the water and I stopped to watch it for a few minutes and it was definitely an alligator," Martin says.