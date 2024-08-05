U.S. Marshals are currently searching for an "armed and dangerous" fugitive in Ohio who managed to escape from custody.

Officers arrested Quinntel Bagley back on June 13 after he allegedly kidnapped a woman from her home in the Columbus area. Later that same day, he managed to steal a car with a knife and flee, according to a press release from U.S. Marshals.

He was being treated at the Fairfield Medical Center for injuries he sustained while trying to harm himself at the time, according to Grove City Police (GCP).

Bagley has been a fugitive ever since and on August 2 he allegedly kidnapped that same woman for a second time.

The woman reportedly managed to escape unharmed this time and contacted authorities.

U.S. Marshals are now offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to Bagley's arrest. The mayor of Grove City added an additional reward of $5,000 on Monday.

He is currently wanted on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, failure to comply, parole violation for kidnapping and failure to register as a sex offender, according to U.S. Marshals.

"Bagley is still considered armed and dangerous," warns the GCP.