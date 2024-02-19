A Texas teenager who allegedly taunted members of law enforcement in videos posted to his social media account is in custody after allegedly taking part in the kidnapping of a 14-year-old who said he was taken at gunpoint, officials said.

Sheriff Javier Salazar of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said at a news conference that the 15-year-old suspect began taunting police two weeks ago by prying off what appeared to be his court-mandated ankle bracelet.

The teenager, who a judge ordered to wear the monitor after his arrest for a robbery in neighboring Travis County, filmed himself doing this in the parking lot of a local high school, authorities said.

He then allegedly posted that video to social media and wrote: "TELL GANG UNIT TO KATCH ME.“

The teen struck again a few days later, said Salazar.

This time, he allegedly tried to break into the state-issued car of a Texas Department of Public Safety employee, said Salazar. The incident allegedly occurred at the home of the state trooper, and officials said the teen again posted video of the incident on his social media account.

In both videos, the teen tagged members of law enforcement, Salazar said. He assigned a team of investigators to the case, which did not take long because the young suspect used his own name and showed his actual face in the videos he posted to his social media accounts, Salazar said.

Deputies arrested the teen last Monday. Salazar said the suspect was in a stolen vehicle at the time.

Salazar said that deputies soon learned that the suspect had warrants out for his arrest in multiple counties, said Salazar.

Authorities arrested an adult as well on Monday. The two are believed to be part of a group robbing homes in the area, Salazar said.

Salazar also said that the two may been involved in the armed kidnapping and robbery of a 14-year-old boy, who says he was taken by individuals brandishing an AK-47.

The name of the teenager is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation, said Salazar.

"We’re glad to get this kid off the streets before he hurts anyone else," said Salazar.