A man grabbed his pet turkey as thousands of people in California are being evacuated due to wildfires.

While the man was able to save his pet turkey, his four dogs perished in the fire and he lost his entire home.

A family of four is also devastated after losing their three dogs and home in the blaze.

"I got up here and the first thing I wanted to do was to save our dogs. We had three little dogs inside. They were our family," Erika Hernandez tells Inside Edition. "We had to wait down the street to see what could happen, just praying to God. But as time just went by we just kept hearing explosions."

"It feels like a bad dream like I'm waiting to wake up from this nightmare," Justine Hernandez says.

Six homes in the San Bernardino neighborhood burned down and firefighters continue to work to contain the blaze Tuesday in 105-degree temperatures.

Three houses down from Hernandez, a neighbor's home was spared. "I do feel guilty. It breaks my heart," the neighbor said. "They lost everything."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Hernandez family. It has raised $19,352 of its $50,000 as of Tuesday.

In Northern California, firefighters battle the so-called "park fire," north of Sacramento. It has burned 400,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes, making it California's fourth largest fire in the state's history.