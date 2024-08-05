Pennsylvania Supreme Court to Hear Arguments in 2011 Death of Teacher

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:36 PM PDT, August 5, 2024

In 2011, Ellen Greenberg was found dead with 20 stab wounds.

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments in the case of teacher Ellen Greenberg, who was found dead with 20 stab wounds, 13 years after it was ruled a suicide.

In 2011, Greenberg was about to be married. Her fiancé, Sam Goldberg, told authorities he went to the gym in their apartment building in Philadelphia for half an hour and came home to find Greenberg lying on the kitchen floor.

Goldberg called 911 and told the operator he thought she may have slipped and hit her head.

The operator told Goldberg to get Greenberg flat on her back and bare her chest to begin CPR.

"Her shirt won't come off, it's a zipper. Oh, my God, she stabbed herself," Goldberg told the operator. "She fell on a knife. Oh, no, her knife's sticking out."

Greenberg had 20 stab wounds, 10 on the back of her neck, one to the scalp, eight to the chest and she was also stabbed in the abdomen.

Her death was at first ruled a homicide by the medical examiner's officer but that was later changed to a suicide.

Now the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to consider the case.

Greenberg's parents spent the last 13 years trying to prove that their daughter's case was not a suicide.

Sandee and Josh Greenberg commissioned an image to show how improbable it was for their 27-year-old daughter to stab herself that many times.

"The trajectory of the different knife wounds, it defies logic," Sandee tells Inside Edition. 

"We don't have justice as long as they say she committed suicide," Josh says.

Related Stories

Fugitive Escapes Custody and Kidnaps Woman for Second Time, Say Police
Dad Leaves Girl Tied to Tree for Over 24 Hours in 90-Degree Heat: Cops
21-Year-Old Newlywed Beheaded by Husband Just 3 Months After Wedding
How the New York Zodiac Copycat Killer Used Astrology to Target His PreyCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Cassandra Durham Case: Maryland Father Hopes to Learn What Happened to Daughter Who Left Home in 1987
Cassandra Durham Case: Maryland Father Hopes to Learn What Happened to Daughter Who Left Home in 1987
1

Cassandra Durham Case: Maryland Father Hopes to Learn What Happened to Daughter Who Left Home in 1987

News
Daughter's Quest to Solve Dad's 2002 Cold Case Murder in Ohio Now Focus of Podcast
Daughter's Quest to Solve Dad's 2002 Cold Case Murder in Ohio Now Focus of Podcast
2

Daughter's Quest to Solve Dad's 2002 Cold Case Murder in Ohio Now Focus of Podcast

Crime
3 Children Killed in Stabbing Spree at Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Class in England
3 Children Killed in Stabbing Spree at Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Class in England
3

3 Children Killed in Stabbing Spree at Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Class in England

News
New Jersey Woman Horribly Injured in Amtrak Train Derailment That Killed 8 on Surviving Trauma and Life Now
New Jersey Woman Horribly Injured in Amtrak Train Derailment That Killed 8 on Surviving Trauma and Life Now
4

New Jersey Woman Horribly Injured in Amtrak Train Derailment That Killed 8 on Surviving Trauma and Life Now

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Terrified Arizona Woman Who Spent Year Trying to Escape Stalker Found Dead in Car With Him, PI Says
Terrified Arizona Woman Who Spent Year Trying to Escape Stalker Found Dead in Car With Him, PI Says
5

Terrified Arizona Woman Who Spent Year Trying to Escape Stalker Found Dead in Car With Him, PI Says

Crime