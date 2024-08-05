Pennsylvania's Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments in the case of teacher Ellen Greenberg, who was found dead with 20 stab wounds, 13 years after it was ruled a suicide.

In 2011, Greenberg was about to be married. Her fiancé, Sam Goldberg, told authorities he went to the gym in their apartment building in Philadelphia for half an hour and came home to find Greenberg lying on the kitchen floor.

Goldberg called 911 and told the operator he thought she may have slipped and hit her head.

The operator told Goldberg to get Greenberg flat on her back and bare her chest to begin CPR.

"Her shirt won't come off, it's a zipper. Oh, my God, she stabbed herself," Goldberg told the operator. "She fell on a knife. Oh, no, her knife's sticking out."

Greenberg had 20 stab wounds, 10 on the back of her neck, one to the scalp, eight to the chest and she was also stabbed in the abdomen.

Her death was at first ruled a homicide by the medical examiner's officer but that was later changed to a suicide.

Now the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to consider the case.

Greenberg's parents spent the last 13 years trying to prove that their daughter's case was not a suicide.

Sandee and Josh Greenberg commissioned an image to show how improbable it was for their 27-year-old daughter to stab herself that many times.

"The trajectory of the different knife wounds, it defies logic," Sandee tells Inside Edition.

"We don't have justice as long as they say she committed suicide," Josh says.