Two college students who went to Mexico for vacation say they almost lost their lives after ordering water at a resort and then passing out. One of the young women in the hospital tells Inside Edition she believes she was drugged.

A photo showed the moment the college students passed out while on vacation.

"We're passed out and basically paralyzed," Hull says.

Zara Hull is still hospitalized six days after drinking from a cup of water at a pool bar, which she says left her clinging to life.

"We literally took one sip of water, and at the same time, we hit the bar. Our faces were down," she said.

The incident occurred at a resort in Cancun after the women said they drank water that appeared to contain a fuzzy substance. Hull believes they were drugged.

"I felt my body about to go into a seizure activity, kind of like a convulsion and I could not stop, they were back to back," Hull says.

Hull was rushed to a private hospital but says things took a turn when the hospital demanded thousands of dollars to treat the college student, money she did not have.

"If we didn't pay it then they were going to put me out in the street, intubated and with my catheter in," Hull said.

The 20-year-old, who is studying nursing, says she was intubated for no reason and pumped full of drugs.

Hull's boyfriend, Jake Sinder, was at her side at the hospital. Sinder says the hospital billed them $65,000.

"The gut-wrenching feeling was not being able to pay to actually get her out," Sinder tells Inside Edition.

Hull's mother was able to secure an air ambulance so that her daughter could be flown to a hospital in Dallas. She is relearning to walk.

Doctors are trying to determine what happened.

"It's all been speculation. They do think there's been a lot of drugs in my system," Hull says.

Hull's friend, who also passed out at the resort, was able to recover without going to the hospital.

Hull says she is surprised to be alive.

"This was my dream vacation, and it turned into my worst nightmare," she says.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Zara and her family with medical expenses. It has raised $21,127 out of its $40,000 goal as of Thursday.