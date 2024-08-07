5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Bounce House Flies Away at Maryland Ballfield

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:19 PM PDT, August 7, 2024

"The hurt is never going to go away," the boy's aunt tells Inside Edition.

A 5-year-old boy died after a bounce house flew away at a Maryland baseball game.

"We're trying to hold it together but the hurt is never going to go away," the boy's aunt tells Inside Edition.

Declan Hicks was at a ballfield with his family when the incident occurred. Authorities say Declan and other children were playing in the bounce house when a gust of wind blew it up to 20 feet in the air.

When the bounce house fell back to the ground, Declan was airlifted to the hospital but doctors could not save him.

Damisha Hicks tells Inside Edition about the nephew she adored.

"He could tell you whatever you wanted to know about a dinosaur. He's always watching something with dinosaurs. One of his favorite shows was Jurassic Park on Netflix," Damisha says.

The incident in Maryland is not the first time a bounce house went flying.

Social media is filled with other accidents when strong winds have blown them away.

An Inside Edition demonstration showed how fierce winds can blow a bounce house away, even if it has anchors at each corner.

Declan's aunt says the young boy will live in his family's hearts.

"We gotta remember the good times that we had in the short amount of time that we had with him," Damisha says.

A study found between 2000 and 2021 there were 479 injuries and 28 deaths involving wind-related bounce house accidents.

Related Stories

What Is Teflon Flu?
Man Grabs Pet Turkey While Evacuating California Wildfires
Storm Debby Floods Entire Neighborhoods
Are Tongue-Tie Surgeries Being Used on Babies Who May Not Need Them?Investigative

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released
911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released
1

911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released

News
Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation
Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation
2

Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation

Crime
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
3

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime
Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Hitting Ohio Home and Lands on Lawn
Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Hitting Ohio Home and Lands on Lawn
4

Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Hitting Ohio Home and Lands on Lawn

Offbeat
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
5

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth