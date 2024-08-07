A 5-year-old boy died after a bounce house flew away at a Maryland baseball game.

"We're trying to hold it together but the hurt is never going to go away," the boy's aunt tells Inside Edition.

Declan Hicks was at a ballfield with his family when the incident occurred. Authorities say Declan and other children were playing in the bounce house when a gust of wind blew it up to 20 feet in the air.

When the bounce house fell back to the ground, Declan was airlifted to the hospital but doctors could not save him.

Damisha Hicks tells Inside Edition about the nephew she adored.

"He could tell you whatever you wanted to know about a dinosaur. He's always watching something with dinosaurs. One of his favorite shows was Jurassic Park on Netflix," Damisha says.

The incident in Maryland is not the first time a bounce house went flying.

Social media is filled with other accidents when strong winds have blown them away.

An Inside Edition demonstration showed how fierce winds can blow a bounce house away, even if it has anchors at each corner.

Declan's aunt says the young boy will live in his family's hearts.

"We gotta remember the good times that we had in the short amount of time that we had with him," Damisha says.

A study found between 2000 and 2021 there were 479 injuries and 28 deaths involving wind-related bounce house accidents.