Why an Arizona Woman Says a Positive COVID Test Saved Her Life

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:23 PM PDT, August 8, 2024

Tena Hughes was set to go on a safari in Uganda when she tested positive for COVID on the day she was leaving.

An Arizona woman says she learned she had stage-four melanoma thanks to testing positive for COVID-19.

Tena Hughes was set to go on a safari to see gorillas in Uganda when she tested positive for COVID on the day she was leaving.

"My heart sank, and like everything was done, you have to get all of the shots to go to Africa. It was such a big deal for me," Hughes tells Inside Edition.

She says testing positive for COVID was "a godsend." "It ruined a trip, but it literally saved my life," Hughes says.

It turned out Hughes had tumors in her brain and she had no idea. The mother of four says she had been experiencing headaches for a while, but after testing positive for COVID, the headaches became so severe she went to the emergency room. It was there that she received a shocking diagnosis.

Stage-four melanoma is a cancer that often starts on the skin but can spread.

The MRI showed tumors in her brain and others throughout her body. Hughes' doctor told her if she had flown to go on her trip, she would have died.

"He said to me, 'You know what, COVID saved your life. Had you gotten to altitude with this size of a tumor in your brain you would have died when you got to altitude because of the pressure,'" Hughes says.

Since her diagnosis three years ago, Hughes has had nine surgeries to remove recurring tumors.

She says words from one of her sons kept her going. 

"He looked at me with those pretty brown eyes, and he says, 'Mom, just promise me you will keep waking up,'" Hughes says.

The 54-year-old says all of her tumors have vanished after starting a new FDA center treatment with the HonorHealth Institute.

"Her tumors started shrinking a couple of days after she got the cell therapy," Dr. Justin Moser, associate clinical investigator of HonorHealth Research Institute, says.

Hughes will forever be thankful for that positive COVID test.

"To get a diagnosis like COVID went from devastating to life-saving," Hughes says.

Doctors believe Hughes likely had the late-stage melanoma tumors for a year and a half without knowing it.

Related Stories

5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Bounce House Flies Away
Missouri Man's Dungeon Basement Hid at Least 2 Kidnapped Women: Cops
What Is Teflon Flu?
Bystanders Help Elderly Woman Trapped in SUV During Tropical Storm DebbyHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
1

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released
911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released
2

911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released

News
Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation
Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation
3

Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation

Crime
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
4

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime
Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Hitting Ohio Home and Lands on Lawn
Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Hitting Ohio Home and Lands on Lawn
5

Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Hitting Ohio Home and Lands on Lawn

Offbeat