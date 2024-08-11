Dolce & Gabbana Creates Perfume That They Say Is Safe for Dogs

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:01 AM PDT, August 11, 2024

Fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has released a dog perfume called Fefé. It's to honor Domenico Dolce’s poodle and they say it is completely safe for pups.

Do your pooch's paws smell like Fritos? Or maybe they're just bougie and like the finer things in life? If so, one new product could be for them and it is perfume for dogs.

The alcohol-free product "follows the Italian Safe Pet Cosmetics protocol, designed to ensure a degree of safety of cosmetic products for animals," according to the website.

The alcohol-free product "follows the Italian Safe Pet Cosmetics protocol, designed to ensure a degree of safety of cosmetic products for animals," according to the website.

Fefé has woody and musky notes, and comes in a fancy bottle with a 24-carat gold-plated paw.

Dr. Federico Coccía warns that the perfume could interfere with a pup's sense of smell but it could also cover up bad odors that could help vets diagnose a disease.

It's not for everyone but for some, it could be a great addition to their dog's beauty routine.

