Man Befriends Dog on Vacation in Puerto Rico and Brings Her Home

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:32 AM PDT, June 30, 2024

"She wouldn't leave my side. She followed me through the mangrove. A good half-a-mile she followed us," Eddie tells Inside Edition.

A man who befriended a stray dog during his vacation in Puerto Rico came home with a new family member.

"As soon as I parked she ran right up to me. The only thing I had on me was a protein bar so I gave her a piece of the protein bar," Eddie tells Inside Edition. "She wouldn't leave my side. A good half-a-mile she followed us."

Eddie and his girlfriend Krystal spent the entire day with the dog. They named her CiCi.

"She followed us the whole way back to the car, chased the car down when we were leaving. Unfortunately, I couldn't take her," Eddie says. "Driving away was hard, it broke my heart it really did because it is probably the best day that puppy has had."

Eddie says he could not stop thinking about CiCi. The next day, he decided to go back and find her. That is when he made the decision to do everything he could to take CiCi back home with him to Philadelphia.

A local dog rescue organization helped get CiCi spayed and vaccinated.

CiCi was flown from Puerto Rico to Miami before being driven to her new home in Philadelphia.

Eddie and Krystal threw a welcome party when CiCi arrived. She has a new big brother, a pitbull named Chooch.

