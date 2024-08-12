Endangered Monkeys Rejected by Their Moms to Be Raised in Zoo

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:19 AM PDT, August 12, 2024

The zoo says, “The animal care team’s diligent work has ensured little Sisu and Mushu have a safe and healthy future.”

Sisu and Mushu are patas monkeys who were born 15 days apart at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York. They share a father, making them half-sisters.

Zookeepers had to step in when both Sisu and Mushu's mothers failed to display any maternal instincts.

Animal experts say the survival rate for patas monkeys is relatively low in the wild, usually because their mothers are unable to care for them. These wide-eyed sisters will be reared together by zoo staff.

Zoo staff is well versed in raising baby patas without the help of the troop. Iniko, who was born in 2020, was reared by keepers when her mother died in childbirth.

The zoo says, “The animal care team’s diligent work has ensured little Sisu and Mushu have a safe and healthy future.”

Related Stories

Some Expecting Parents Are Hiring Baby Name Consultants
Missing Young Boy Rescued From Pond
Dolce & Gabbana Creates Perfume That They Say Is Safe for Dogs
Colorado Hikers Find Hoof Prints on Vehicle After Goats Stomp on Car RoofAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
1

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
2

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released
911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released
3

911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released

News
Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation
Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation
4

Jamey Noel's Wife Files for Divorce as Couple Heads Toward Criminal Trials in Massive Corruption Investigation

Crime
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
5

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime