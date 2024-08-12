Endangered Monkeys Rejected by Their Moms to Be Raised in Zoo

Sisu and Mushu are patas monkeys who were born 15 days apart at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York. They share a father, making them half-sisters.

Zookeepers had to step in when both Sisu and Mushu's mothers failed to display any maternal instincts.

Animal experts say the survival rate for patas monkeys is relatively low in the wild, usually because their mothers are unable to care for them. These wide-eyed sisters will be reared together by zoo staff.

Zoo staff is well versed in raising baby patas without the help of the troop. Iniko, who was born in 2020, was reared by keepers when her mother died in childbirth.

The zoo says, “The animal care team’s diligent work has ensured little Sisu and Mushu have a safe and healthy future.”