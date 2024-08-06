Why Are Some Expecting Parents Hiring Baby Name Consultants?

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:43 AM PDT, August 6, 2024

"The baby naming industry has sort of blown up," Colleen Slagen, owner of Naming Bebe tells Inside Edition.

Some expecting parents are not coming up with names on their own. Instead, they are hiring baby name consultants.

Colleen Slagen owns Naming Bebe. She charges between $250 and $400 for consultations and business is booming.

"The baby naming industry has sort of blown up," Slagen tells Inside Edition. "It's the first choice you are making as a parent, it's the first sort of identity you're giving to your child and a lot of parents are looking for something really specific."

Holly and Eric Stein own a post-partum meal delivery service and are expecting their third child at the end of August.

They have been struggling to find a name that will sound good with their two kids Rory and Blair.

The Steins hired Colleen and now have a top few names to choose from but are waiting until the baby's arrival to make a final decision.

"It was obvious that she put a lot of thought into this and they all fit the vibe for what we were looking for," Holly tells Inside Edition.

Slagen says the most popular baby names in America are Liam and Olivia.

