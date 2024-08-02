Hot Air Balloon Narrowly Avoids Hitting Ohio Home and Lands on Lawn

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:28 AM PDT, August 2, 2024

The hot air balloon was taking part in a festival when it went off course.

Video captured the moment a hot air balloon narrowly avoided hitting an Ohio home.

The balloon was taking part in a festival when it went off course. Four people onboard hovered over the city of Massillon when the balloon needed a place to land.

Operators could not find an open field.

Ring doorbell footage showed the balloon inching closer to the roof of a house, barely avoiding it as the burner let out a hiss.

The aircraft floated down to safety and landed on a front lawn. Residents watching the scene unfold erupted in cheers.

The family whose lawn the balloon landed on was not home. They were on their way to the balloon festival.

