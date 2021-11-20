A 16-year-old mystery may finally be solved with the discovery of a car pulled from a Tennessee lake.

Police in Oak Ridge say the car was registered to 82-year-old Miriam Hemphill, who went missing in 2005.

Divers from Exploring with the Nug located the car in Melton Hill Lake with sonar equipment and alerted authorities, who extracted the vehicle and discovered human remains still inside.

Private investigators say they search missing person websites and try to find people who have gone missing with their car.



“Certain cases meet the criteria of it,” Jeremy Sides from Exploring with the Nug said. “Could have been an accident or suicide in their car, and it’s a lot easier to find a car than it is finding a body.”



Authorities say they are awaiting results of testing to see if the remains in the car are Miriam Hemphill in the hopes of finally giving her family long-awaited answers as to what happened to her.



