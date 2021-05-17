An 18-year-old has been arrested in the connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy whose body was found in broad daylight in the street of what is a normally described as a quiet Dallas neighborhood. A witness said the boy had what looked like bite marks on his face, officials said.

Darriyn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. He is expected to face additional charges that will be determined once a forensic analysis is completed, Dallas investigators said in a statement.

Brown is being held on a $1.5 million bond at the Dallas County jail. Jail records did not list an attorney for him, the Associated Press reported.

On Saturday, officers received a call regarding a child that had multiple wounds and had been found deceased on a street in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive. A woman who had been jogging during the early morning hours found the little boy.

Dallas Assistant. Police Chief Albert Martinez, who expressed shock and outrage in the crime, said it appeared the child died in a violent manner and that he was killed around 5 a.m., the Dallas News reported.

Martinez said he also believed an edged weapon was used in the killing, the AP reported.

She told the Dallas News that she initially thought the figure was a dog because all she saw was hair. As she got closer, she realized it was a little boy. His face and upper body had been covered in blood. He didn’t have any shoes or shirt on and she said there had been ants at the bottom of his feet.

Devastated, she called the police. When they arrived, they pronounced the little boy dead. Police believe the victim had been from the neighborhood, the Dallas News reported.

“It was heart-wrenching because this baby could have been no more than 5,” Antwainese Square, 39, told the Dallas News. “As a mother, this just — it breaks my heart.”

A neighbor who lives close to where the boy’s body was found told the Dallas News that she saw a relative of the boy come out and look at the body before returning to their home close by.

Gilbert said that the neighborhood, located near the Big Cedar Wilderness Trail where people bike ride, is normally a quiet area. Now it is sealed off with crime tape.

“We’re all shocked to find a little boy just over there, just right there like an animal in the middle of the road,” said a resident who lives a block away from where the boy’s body was found.

