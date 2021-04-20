Saadiq Teague, an 18-year-old from Ohio, was arrested in New York after police say they found him with a gun. The teenager was reportedly sitting on a bench in Times Square charging his phone with a semi-automatic rifle at his feet when cops took him into custody.

Saadiq allegedly told NYPD officers that he had a permit in Ohio and had no idea it was illegal to open-carry in NYC. Police say the teen didn’t make any threats, and there was no indication that he was looking to harm a specific person.

The gun reportedly wasn’t loaded, but Saadiq had ammo with him, according to police. After officers searched him, they say they found a full magazine, marijuana paraphernalia, and a “bong mask.” He was arrested without incident. It is unclear when Saadiq arrived in New York and why.

This comes after Saadiq’s father, Andrew Teague, died in a shootout with authorities in Columbus, Ohio, about a month ago.

They reportedly tried to arrest him on a felony assault warrant. As officers tried to arrest him, he drove off and wound up driving the wrong way on the highway. Andrew hit two vehicles head-on, which sparked a shootout when he got out of the car.

Before this, Saadiq, a high school graduate, was never arrested. Now he faces several charges, including criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of an assault rifle. When making a bail request on Saadiq's behalf, his attorney reportedly argued that a teen like her client may not understand the complexities of all gun laws and how they differ in New York.

Saadiq has been ordered to stay imprisoned until his next court date, scheduled for April 22.

