‘19 Kids and Counting’ Star Josh Duggar Charged With Receiving and Possessing Child Pornography | Inside Edition

‘19 Kids and Counting’ Star Josh Duggar Charged With Receiving and Possessing Child Pornography

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:49 PM PDT, April 30, 2021

The eldest Duggar son has been arrested on child pornography charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Josh Duggar, one of the stars of the canceled TLC reality show “19 Kids and Counting,” has been charged with receiving and possessing child porngraphy, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Duggar, 33, allegedly possessed the material, some of which depicted sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 on each count, the statement said.

“19 Kids and Counting” followed the lives of devout Baptists Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their ever-growing family. TLC canceled the show in 2015 following reports that Josh Duggar, the couple's eldest son, molested five young girls, including some of his younger sisters, when he was 14 to 15 years old.

"Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably, for which I am extremely sorry. I would do anything to go back to those teen years and take different actions,” Josh said at the time.

He also said he confessed his "wrongdoing" to his parents at the time and underwent therapy, along with the girls he molested.

Later that year, Josh Duggar was engulfed in another scandal when his name reportedly surfaced among personal details released during the hack of Ashley Madison, an online dating site which slogan boasts: “Life is short. Have an affair.”

Josh admitted to cheating on his wife, Anna Duggar, and checked himself into a “long-term treatment center.”

“We are so thankful for the outpouring of love, care and prayers for our family during this most difficult situation with Josh,” the Duggar family said in a statement at the time. "As parents we are so deeply grieved by our son’s decisions and actions. His wrong choices have deeply hurt his precious wife and children and have negatively affected so many others. He has also brought great insult to the values and faith we hold dear."

Days ago, Anna Duggar announced she and Josh were having a seventh child. Josh Duggar has pleaded not guilty to the child pornography charges.

Related Stories

Did Homeland Security Agents Raid the Duggar Home in Arkansas?
Josh Duggar Checks Himself Into 'Long-Term Treatment Center' After Cheating Scandal
Josh Duggar's Wife Reportedly 'Blames Herself' For His Cheating, Will Stand By Her Man
Jill and Jessa Duggar Were 'Devastated' Over Brother's Molestation ScandalNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Man Says Brother Who Took His Own Life Never Mentally Recovered From Abuse Suffered as Scott Rudin's Assistant
Man Says Brother Who Took His Own Life Never Mentally Recovered From Abuse Suffered as Scott Rudin's Assistant
1

Man Says Brother Who Took His Own Life Never Mentally Recovered From Abuse Suffered as Scott Rudin's Assistant

News
21-Year-Old 'Eager' Georgia Firefighter Dies in His Sleep During 1st Shift
21-Year-Old 'Eager' Georgia Firefighter Dies in His Sleep During 1st Shift
2

21-Year-Old 'Eager' Georgia Firefighter Dies in His Sleep During 1st Shift

News
Donation to Kyle Rittenhouse's Crowdfunding Campaign Gets Virginia Cop Fired From the Department: Officials
Donation to Kyle Rittenhouse's Crowdfunding Campaign Gets Virginia Cop Fired From the Department: Officials
3

Donation to Kyle Rittenhouse's Crowdfunding Campaign Gets Virginia Cop Fired From the Department: Officials

Crime
Greensboro Zoning Commissioner Ousted After Refusing to Address Woman as 'Doctor' in Meeting
Greensboro Zoning Commissioner Ousted After Refusing to Address Woman as 'Doctor' in Meeting
4

Greensboro Zoning Commissioner Ousted After Refusing to Address Woman as 'Doctor' in Meeting

News
Cops Called on Couple Who Tried to Have Wedding at $5M Florida Mansion Without Owner's Permission
Cops Called on Couple Who Tried to Have Wedding at $5M Florida Mansion Without Owner's Permission
5

Cops Called on Couple Who Tried to Have Wedding at $5M Florida Mansion Without Owner's Permission

Offbeat