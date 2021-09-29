Family and friends are praying for the safe return of a missing teen, Miya Marcano.

The 19-year-old was last seen on September 24 at the Central Florida apartment complex where she both lives and works.

“Her disappearance is suspicious, and our detectives and her family members suspect foul play,” Sheriff John Mina from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

Her family has pleaded for anyone with information to please help them find her.

“We love you,” Miya’s aunt, Pia, said. “You know our family is strong. You know our family is big. You know we will not sleep one wink until we get you back.”

Detectives identified a person of interest in Miya’s disappearance. But now 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero is dead.

“Earlier today, Armando Caballero was found dead at an apartment complex in Seminole County,” Mina noted.“It appears he has killed himself.”

“He had demonstrated a romantic interest in Miya,” he added. This was repeatedly rebuffed by Miya.”

Authorities say Caballero was employed at Miya’s apartment complex. Caballero’s vehicle will be delivered to police for processing as his death is investigated.

While the search for Miya Marcano continues, her family says they believe she will be found alive.

