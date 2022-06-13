A Florida teen has been accepted into all eight Ivy League schools.

When Ivy Day came, Ashley Adirika, 17, opened eight computer tabs consecutively to learn if she had gotten any of the eight Ivy League universities, CNN reported.

Ivy Day is when each of the Ivy schools announces their first-year admission decisions, and Adirika found that she had received one for each of them.

Adirika, a first-generation Nigerian American who graduated Miami Beach Senior High School this month, was surrounded by family when she learned that was accepted into Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, and Yale.

"The tears just started to come out. Like they started to flow out. My siblings and I were just really excited, like screaming, jumping around. It was crazy," she told "Good Morning America."

Since 2018, each Ivy League school has accepted less than 12% of its applicants. This year, Yale accepted 4.5%, Columbia took 3.7% and Harvard accepted just 3.2%, the lowest number in the university's history.

Adirika was also accepted to seven other top-rated schools, including Stanford, Vanderbilt and Emory.

The scholar has ultimately picked Harvard and plans to major in government this fall, crediting her mother with her drive.

"She has just instilled in me the value of education and working hard, as well as all of the strong women in my life, like my older sisters," she said to CNN. "For me, it's about making the most of the opportunities that I have at my fingertips and really just making sure that the sacrifices that have been made for me weren't done in vain."

Related Stories