Authorities released security video of a suspect involved in the attempted abductions of two women in a Florida golf course community.Indian River County Sheriff's Office
A manhunt is underway in the resort town of Vero Beach, Florida, after two attempted abductions happened in less than a week, authorities said. A masked man grabbed the women, then ran after they screamed and fought back, according to officials.

Residents of a Florida golf course community have been warned to remain hypervigilant as authorities search for a suspect in the attempted abductions of two women that occurred just days apart.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video this week of a suspect in the attacks on two women walking in Pointe West, a community known for its safety and stately homes surrounding a private golf course.

"We're appalled. All of us, never in our wildest dreams, would we ever think this would happen," resident Deb Halverson told WPEC-TV.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was described as wearing a mask, with a muscular build and wearing a hoodie, the sheriff's office said. 

"We're 100% on this case, trying to find out who this guy is and making sure we get him locked up as soon as possible. This is a very dangerous situation," Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers told reporters Monday.

The attacks happened blocks apart, authorities said. The first occurred around 10:15 p.m. on July 2, and the second happened just after midnight on Sunday, according to the sheriff.

In both cases, the women pushed him away and attacker ran, authorities said.

"I'm shocked because nothing has ever happened. We haven't had burglaries, we haven't had car jackings. We have had no issues at all," Pointe West resident Darla Rogge told the station.

The sheriff warned residents to lock their doors, avoid walking alone at night and to report anything unusual by calling 911.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Detective Daugherty at 772-978-6240. To remain anonymous, contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

