Sean “Diddy” Combs responded to footage of him kicking and dragging his former girlfriend, singer Cassie, in a hotel hallway in 2016 in a video he posted to social media, saying he takes “full responsibility.” People have come forward to say they do not buy his apology.

“I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm sorry,” Combs said in his video Sunday.

Cassie Ventura did not respond to his apology video. Her attorney released a statement denouncing Combs.

“He was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words,” Ventura’s attorney, Meredith Firetog, said.

Singer Aubrey O’day, a former protege of Combs, expressed her anger on social media.

“Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did,” O’day wrote.

Combs was seen walking in his exclusive Miami neighborhood by photographers.

In the video from 2016, Combs was seen grabbing Ventura by her neck and throwing her to the ground at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles. He can be seen violently kicking her while she is on the ground and dragging her down a hallway by her hair.

Ventura is now married and lives a quiet life. Her husband posted a message on social media.

“Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who hurt women hate women,” Ventura’s husband, Alex Fine, wrote.

Combs can not be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations.

Combs continues to be the focus of an ongoing federal investigation into human trafficking. His homes were raided in March and there are other civil cases pending against him. He has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

At a news conference Monday, New York Mayor Eric Adams says the city may take back the keys to the city Combs was given in 2023.

“I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him. The committee and the team have never rescinded a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be.

Since last November, Combs has been facing five civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and other illegal activity.

Inside Edition reached out to Combs and was told no comment.