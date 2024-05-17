Teenage Girl Rescued From Alleged Sex Trafficker After She Texts 911 for Help, Authorities Say

Crime
Sex-Trafficked Girl Texts 911
Getty/Stock
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 12:39 PM PDT, May 17, 2024

A teenage girl who was sex-trafficked from Mexico was able to text 911 for help and was rescued by Ventura County Sheriff's deputies in California, authorities said.

A 17-year-old girl was able to save herself from a sex trafficker by repeatedly texting 911 for help, California authorities said.

The teen, who was not identified, was smuggled from Mexico into California, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. She texted 911 from Casitas Springs, an incorporated area northwest of Los Angeles, and was able to describe her location, which allowed deputies to find and rescue her, authorities announced last week.

"The messages were received in Spanish and translated to English. The victim did not know where they were but were able to identify landmarks and other identifiable information," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The teen had been transported to California about two months ago, the sheriff's department said. The girl was able to describe her alleged captor, who was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, rape, lewd acts upon a child, luring and sexual penetration with force, according to online court records.

Gerardo Cruz, 31, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, according to court records. Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to his attorney.

Cruz is a native of Veracruz, Mexico, authorities said. 

The girl was evaluated and is currently in the custody of Ventura County Child Family Services until she can be reunited with her family, the sheriff's department said.

Related Stories

Teen Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist Goes Missing
Texas School Teacher Charged With Sex Trafficking Underage Students
Man Guilty of Murder, Trafficking Teen Found Dead in Suitcase Appeals
Sex Trafficking Survivor Speaks Out After Senator Katie Britt’s SOTU Rebuttal Politics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
1

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise

News
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
2

Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA

News
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
3

New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'

Crime
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
4

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
5

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime