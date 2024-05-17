A 17-year-old girl was able to save herself from a sex trafficker by repeatedly texting 911 for help, California authorities said.

The teen, who was not identified, was smuggled from Mexico into California, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. She texted 911 from Casitas Springs, an incorporated area northwest of Los Angeles, and was able to describe her location, which allowed deputies to find and rescue her, authorities announced last week.

"The messages were received in Spanish and translated to English. The victim did not know where they were but were able to identify landmarks and other identifiable information," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The teen had been transported to California about two months ago, the sheriff's department said. The girl was able to describe her alleged captor, who was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, rape, lewd acts upon a child, luring and sexual penetration with force, according to online court records.

Gerardo Cruz, 31, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, according to court records. Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to his attorney.

Cruz is a native of Veracruz, Mexico, authorities said.

The girl was evaluated and is currently in the custody of Ventura County Child Family Services until she can be reunited with her family, the sheriff's department said.