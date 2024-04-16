Texas School Teacher Charged With Sex Trafficking Underage Students

A Texas school teacher allegedly recruited underage students for a sex trafficking ring she ran with her son, according to authorities.

Kedria M. Grigsby, 42, is charged with three counts of trafficking of a child and three counts of compelling prostitution of juveniles after an investigation that started back in November 2022, according to a search warrant obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Authorities say Grigsby recruited "troubled teenage" girls like the alleged victims in the case, who were 15, 16, and 17 when they say they were forced into prostitution.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of the Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said that these girls were runaways whom Grigsby offered a place to stay in their time of need.

That place turned out to be a motel, and the girls say that they were soon being forced to have sex with men for money, allegedly by Grigsby's son, according to the search warrant.

The HCSO opened an investigation into Grigsby and her son after getting a call from one of the alleged victims on Nov. 8, 2022, according to the warrant.

That alleged victim, identified as A.A. in the warrant, said that she and two other teenagers "engage in prostitution for Magee" and that she "is forced to give Magee all the money from her prostitutional transactions."

"Magee" is 22-year-old Roger Magee, who is the son of the Grigsby.

Among the charges he is facing are seven counts of trafficking of a child, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, sexual assault with a child between the ages of 14 and 17, and a single count of compelling prostitution of juveniles.

He is being held without bond and his lawyer did not respond to a request for comment. Magee has yet to enter a plea.

Deputies arrested Magee on Nov. 9, 2022, but it would be another 18 months until they arrested Grigsby.

The mother of one alleged victim said her daughter "was groomed and held against her will at [Grigsby's] residence" and that her daughter allegedly "informed her of beatings that occurred against her" during her months living with Grigsby and her son, according to the warrant.

Those beatings allegedly occurred as a result of the teen being forced to prostitute herself, said the mother, who also alleged eight teenage girls were being trafficked by Grigsby at that time, according to the warrant.

Over the course of the investigation into Magee, deputies learned that some of the hotel rooms in which the girls were meeting with johns were being rented using Grigsby's credit card, according to the warrant.

There is also evidence that there were occasions where the girls sent Grigsby the money they made from sex work and that her son transported the minor females using his mother's car, according to the warrant.

Deputies arrested Grigsby inside her classroom at Klein Cain High School last Monday.

In a statement, the district said it first learned about the allegations against Grigsby a year ago, but that they did not discipline or dismiss the cosmetology teacher because the HCSO denied any open investigation at that time.

"First, let us be clear: any behavior harming children is deplorable, and we will always fully cooperate with our many law enforcement partners to ensure anyone committing such acts is brought to justice. This individual will not return to Klein Cain or any Klein ISD school in any capacity, and we will continue to thoroughly investigate and prosecute any individual who betrays the trust of our students, families, and community," said Dr. Jenny McGown, Klein ISD superintendent in a statement.

She also said claims "that Klein ISD knew that Kedria Grigsby was committing these heinous crimes" are "completely false."

Grigsby is being held on $750,000 bond — $125,000 for each count — and is due in court for her first hearing on Thursday. She has yet to enter a plea and no lawyer is assigned to her case, according to Harris County District Court records.

The investigation into Grigsby continues, with Sheriff Gonzalez of the HCSO saying that additional females have come forward alleging that they too had been trafficked by Grigsby and her son.