A Texas woman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking charges in Louisiana on Tuesday.

Patricia Hart, 24, was arrested in New Orleans along with her boyfriend, Gregory Massey, in April 2022, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials say that while Massey was in custody, Hart spoke to him about sex trafficking over the recorded jail call. She spoke about “locking one victim outside, hitting her, withholding her identity documents, and scaring her with a firearm,” according to the release.

The couple was charged in an 11-count indictment with violating the Federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act in September 2022, said a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Louisiana.

The specific charges included conspiracy to entice individuals to travel in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution, transportation of an individual in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution and enticement of an individual to travel in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution, the release said.

Since Hart pleaded guilty, she is set to be sentenced on Nov. 7 and could face a maximum of life in prison. She will also have to participate in the sex offender registration and notification program.

Both Hart and Massey are currently being held at the Plaquemines Parish Jail in Louisiana, according to the jail roster.