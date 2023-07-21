Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking Charge in Louisiana

Crime
Handcuffs
Getty Stock Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:31 PM PDT, July 21, 2023

Patricia Hart, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A Texas woman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking charges in Louisiana on Tuesday.

Patricia Hart, 24, was arrested in New Orleans along with her boyfriend, Gregory Massey, in April 2022, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials say that while Massey was in custody, Hart spoke to him about sex trafficking over the recorded jail call. She spoke about “locking one victim outside, hitting her, withholding her identity documents, and scaring her with a firearm,” according to the release.

The couple was charged in an 11-count indictment with violating the Federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act in September 2022, said a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Louisiana. 

The specific charges included conspiracy to entice individuals to travel in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution, transportation of an individual in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution and enticement of an individual to travel in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution, the release said.

Since Hart pleaded guilty, she is set to be sentenced on Nov. 7 and could face a maximum of life in prison. She will also have to participate in the sex offender registration and notification program.

Both Hart and Massey are currently being held at the Plaquemines Parish Jail in Louisiana, according to the jail roster. 

Related Stories

Wife of Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Files for Divorce
Surveillance Allegedly Shows Madalina Cojocari With Relative: Agent
Mother Charged With Trying to Hire Hitman to Kill 3-Year-Old Son: Cops
Georgia Cop Pulls Over Top-Ranking Officer for SpeedingCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking Charge in Louisiana
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking Charge in Louisiana
1

Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking Charge in Louisiana

Crime
Here Is Why Experts Recommend Painting Your Roof White Amid Record Heatwave
Here Is Why Experts Recommend Painting Your Roof White Amid Record Heatwave
2

Here Is Why Experts Recommend Painting Your Roof White Amid Record Heatwave

News
Rex Heuermann's Wife Files for Divorce as Records Show Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Past Tax Liens
Rex Heuermann's Wife Files for Divorce as Records Show Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Past Tax Liens
3

Rex Heuermann's Wife Files for Divorce as Records Show Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Past Tax Liens

Crime
Man Dies in Death Valley but Tourists Are Still Flocking to One of Hottest Places on Earth
Man Dies in Death Valley but Tourists Are Still Flocking to One of Hottest Places on Earth
4

Man Dies in Death Valley but Tourists Are Still Flocking to One of Hottest Places on Earth

News
Portland Serial Killer: Convict Released Early for Battling Oregon Wildfires Now Person of Interest in Murders
Portland Serial Killer: Convict Released Early for Battling Oregon Wildfires Now Person of Interest in Murders
5

Portland Serial Killer: Convict Released Early for Battling Oregon Wildfires Now Person of Interest in Murders

Crime