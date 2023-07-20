An 18-year-old Florida mother has been charged with solicitation of murder after police say she tried to hire a hitman to kill her toddler son.

Jazmin Paez was released Thursday by the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Center after posting a $5,000 bond, according to online court records.

She was charged Wednesday with first-degree solicitation of murder and a third-degree count of unlawfully using a communications device, authorities said. She has not entered a plea. Inside Edition Digital reached out to her public defender, who declined to comment.

Paez allegedly searched online for a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, authorities said. She sent an email to hireahitman.com, which is a parody website run by an internet technology expert, according to authorities.

Site owner Robert Innes contacted authorities, he said, after receiving a request from Paez that included a photo of the toddler and an address where he could be found. She allegedly said she wanted to "get something done once and for all" and requested her son be taken "far far far away and possibly be killed but ASAP," according to authorities.

Innes, who said he runs the site to help law enforcement, then contacted the Miami-Dade Police Department and forwarded the woman's emails, he told WTVJ-TV.

Investigators traced the mother's IP address to her, and a detective contacted her, posing as a hitman, authorities said. The woman allegedly offered $3,000 for the job, police said.

Paez was arrested earlier this week. As part of her bond release, a judge ordered her to have no contact with the child, court records showed. Her arraignment has been scheduled for Aug. 17, according to the court records.