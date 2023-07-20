The suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer is getting divorced.

Asa Ellerup filed paperwork in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking an uncontested divorce from her husband Rex Heuermann.

The filings are still being processed, but in addition to the summons and complaint, Ellerup also filed three notices concerning the continuation of healthcare coverage, guideline maintenance and automatic orders.

"This is all still a whirlwind. Her and her children’s lives have been completely turned upside-down," says Ellerup's lawyer, Robert A. Macedonio.

The filing comes less than a week after the arrest of Heuermann, who is charged with murdering three women in Long Island and then disposing of their bodies at Gilgo Beach.

He has pleaded not guilty.

His wife and their children have been forced out of their homes as police and investigators search for possible clues,

The district attorney said on Friday that Ellerup played a role in his arrest, after investigators discovered a strand of her hair on one of the victims. Ellerup and the couple's children were away when each of the three victims were murdered and buried on the beach, officials said.

Kerry Rawson tells Inside Edition that as the daughter of BTK serial killer Dennis Rader, she understands how difficult this all must be especially for Heuermann's daughter. The young woman worked for Heuermann at his Manhattan architectural firm.

"My heart was breaking into a million pieces because my dad was my best friend and I loved him and adored him," Rawson says.

At the same time, Inside Edition Digital is learning about Heuermann's tax troubles.

Records show over he had been hit with multiple tax liens over a 16-year period.

These were both federal and state tax liens, which went as high as $136,000.

Meanwhile, police in Atlantic City, New Jersey are investigating to see if Heuermann may have been involved in cold case murders in their jurisdiction.

Heuermann's lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.