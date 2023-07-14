Married Architect and Father of 2 Charged With Gilgo Beach Murders: Cell Data Nabs Suspected Serial Killer

A New York City architect is behind bars after being arrested for his alleged role in the infamous Gilgo Beach Murders.

Members of the Suffolk County Police Department took Rex Heuermann, 59, into custody after officers raided his office in Manhattan on Fifth Avenue Thursday evening,

He is now charged with the murder of three women and a "prime suspect" in the murder of a fourth, according to a bail document obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Authorities in hazmat gear were seen searching Heuermann's modest red home in the Long Island hamlet of Massapequa on Friday. It is the home where the suspected serial killer grew up, and where he now lives with his wife and two adult children

That house is 15 miles away from Gilgo Beach, where on December 11, 2010 the remains of Melissa Barthelemy were discovered by an Suffolk officer conducting a training exercise with his K9.

The remains of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello were discovered just two days later according to the bail document. Those remains were all buried within one-quarter mile of the first discovery, and all four women each were wrapped in a burlap sack and taped in a similar way, authorities said.

Heuermann is charged with the murders of Barthelemy, Waterman, and Costello. He is a suspect in the murder of Brainard-Barnes.

REX HEUERMANN BAIL APPLICATION

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney laid out the evidence collected in the case at a press conference Friday evening.

Heuermann allegedly searched for information about these four women and their families for years after the murders said Tierney, who also noted that the women were all killed at times when Heuermann's wife and children were out of town.

Investigators also located a strand of hair belonging to Heuermann's wife with the remains of one of the victims, Tierney said on Friday.

Tierney said on Friday there was a break in the cold case when an eyewitness identified a Chevrolet Avalanche registered to Heuermann as the same car driven by the man last seen with Costello on the night of her murder.

The district attorney's office then subpoenaed cell records, which allegedly showed Heuermann made calls in the same vicinity of area where the victims' bodies were found.

All four women were sex workers, authorities said. Subsequent searches uncovered the bodies of five more women, and the remains of a man and a toddler.

An attorney for two of the victims' families said that he learned about the impending arrest several days ago.

Heuermann's attorney briefly spoke to the press on Friday outside court, saying that his client told him: "I didn't do this."