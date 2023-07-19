Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer's Neighbor Says He Confronted Rex Heuermann for Ogling His Sunbathing Wife

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:03 PM PDT, July 19, 2023

A former escort is also coming forward and claiming that she too had a concerning interaction with Rex Heuermann. 

A former New York City firefighter says he confronted the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer after learning he had been allegedly spying on his wife.

Etienne Devilliers tells Inside Edition that Heuermann would stand in his own backyard and ogle Devilliers' wife over the fence as she sunbathed.        

"He was peeking over and try to start conversations with her," Devilliers says of Heuermann, who stands 6 feet, 4 inches. "And I'm a retired city fireman and I would work day tours and night tours, and she said it kept happening. And now it was creeping her out."

Devilliers says that he decided to confront his next-door neighbor.

"It wasn't pleasant," Devilliers says. "It wasn't a good conversation, but he complied and he never did it again."  

Devilliers says that based on his interactions with Heuermann, he never would have suspected that the married architect would have been capable of murder.

"The guy was odd. And strange," Devilliers says. "But never violent. Even when I had that confrontation with him, he backed off."

"I kind of had a bad feeling to begin with, but I don't always trust my gut," Nicole Brass tells Inside Edition of a meeting she had with Heuermann in 2015. "I was young and dumb so I went."

Brass, now 34, says that there were not red flags at first, until Heuermann began sounding off about the Gilgo Beach murders.

"He was very detailed and it did not seem like somebody who was just a true crime fan," Brass says. "It seemed like somebody who, as they talked about it, was reliving it in his head. Like he seemed excited."

Brass also claims that Heuermann spoke about a body police had yet to discover that was buried on the Long Island beach.

Ultimately, Brass says she decided not to spend any additional time with Heuermann.

"I ended up leaving," she says. "Thank God I trusted my gut!"

Heuermann has been charged with the murders of three women and is a suspect in the murder of a fourth. He has entered a plea of not guilty and remains behind bars.

