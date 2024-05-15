Search Is on for Teen Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist After She Missed Parole Check-Ins

Crime
Pieper Lewis
Pieper Lewis (above) has not been seen since April 6.IDC
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 12:36 PM PDT, May 15, 2024

Pieper Lewis had said immediately after her sentencing that she wanted Gov. Kim Reynolds to pardon her, but that never happened. She also has to pay $150,000 to the family of the man who allegedly raped her multiple times.

A teenage sex trafficking victim is missing after violating the conditions of her probation, officials said.

Pieper Lewis, 19, was sentenced to five years of supervised provision for the 2020 killing of Zachary Brooks after agreeing to a deal with prosecutors that saw her plead guilty to reduced charges of voluntary manslaughter and willful injury after initially being charged with first-degree murder. Lewis was just 15 when she was sex trafficked. She alleged that Brooks was one of the men who raped her multiple times. 

She was also ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of the man who allegedly raped her multiple times.

But now the Iowa Department of Corrections says that Lewis' whereabouts have been unknown since April and that she has also failed to check in with her parole officer or charge her GPS device.

Lewis started her probation period in Des Moines at Fresh Start Women's Center in Des Moines, but ran into trouble there after less than a year for repeated probation violations. A copy of Lewis' violation report from Fresh Start in November 2022 shows that almost all of these infractions involved Lewis arriving 10 minutes late to the facility while traveling back from work. That report also claims that Lewis tried to escape the facility at some point.

Then, in May 2023, Lewis' violations and an escape attempt brought the case before a judge. She had been facing up to 20 years in prison for violating the conditions of her release, but instead the judge agreed to put her back on probation.

“You’ve asked for a second chance. You don’t get a third," said District Judge David M. Porter at that time.

Now, Lewis is facing a possible sentence of 21 years.

Officials transferred Lewis to a facility in the Atlanta area in November, according to the arrest warrant released by the Iowa Department of Corrections. In March, Lewis was asked to leave that facility for breaking rules such as having a cell phone, according to the warrant.

Lewis then appeared in court, at which time she told the judge that she did not have a home. She then met with officers who fitted her with a GPS ankle monitor and instructed her to check in with her parole office.

That was the last time officials say they saw Lewis. She failed to make it to a single meeting with her parole officer and never charged the batteries in her ankle monitor, authorities said.

Lewis had said immediately after her sentencing that she wanted Gov. Kim Reynolds to pardon her, but that did not happen.  

 

Related Stories 

LA Handyman With a Master Key Was Child Rape Suspect Who Faked Suicide
Teen Allegedly Raped by Stepdad, Made to Perform Sex Acts on Mom: Cops
NYC School Bus Driver Kidnapped and Raped Student, Alleges Prosecutor
Victim of Rapist Roy Charles Says It Was ‘Overwhelming’ to Watch ConvictionCrime

 

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
1

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise

News
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
2

Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA

News
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
3

New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'

Crime
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
4

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
5

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime