A New York City school bus driver is accused of kidnapping and raping a student on his route.

Giovanny Campos, 50, from Jamaica, Queens, was arraigned last week after a grand jury indicted him on charges of kidnapping in the second degree, rape in the third degree, two counts of criminal sex act in the third degree, and reckless endangerment, according to court records.

The defendant, who is being represented by Legal Aid, entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

Campos met the alleged victim back in January and drove her on his route through July, Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement.

He allegedly raped his underage victim on multiple occasions during this time, said Donnelly.

One of those alleged rapes occurred on the bus, and Campos also "transported the teenager to his apartment in Jamaica, Queens, to engage in sexual acts with her," said Donnelly.

Officers with the Nassau County Police Department’s Special Victims Squad arrested Campos in September, and a grand jury indicted him last month.

His bail is set at $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond, and $1.25 million partially secured bond.

“School bus drivers are trusted to transport and protect our children, but this defendant allegedly preyed on a teenage student and sexually abused her both on his bus and at his apartment in Queens,” said DA Donnelly. “This office is committed to prosecuting predators who prey on vulnerable children."

The law firm representing Cheese Bus Inc., the bus company that employed Campos, released a statement in the wake of the defendant's arraignment.

“This individual is no longer employed by Cheese Bus, Inc. The instant our office was made aware of the District Attorney’s allegations, we removed the individual in question from all bus routes and from any contact with our passengers as we are committed to maintaining safety and security within our community," read the statement. "The individual was suspended indefinitely and terminated shortly thereafter. We have fully cooperated with local law enforcement and remain at the ready should local authorities request further assistance. We have no further comment at this time.”

The Valley Stream Central High School District also responded to these allegations in a letter sent to parents on Monday.

"The safety of our students is our top priority and we have been in close communication with the involved student's family and are providing any help they might need," read the letter in part.