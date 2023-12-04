A Florida woman is accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy multiple times while posing as a 14-year-old homeschool student.

Alyssa Zinger, 22, is charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious battery and five felony counts of lewd or lascivious molestation involving a defendant over the age of 18 and a victim between the ages of 12 and 15, according to a criminal report obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

That report also shows that Zinger posted bond just hours after her arrest on Nov. 24.

In her first court appearance, Zinger waived her right to an arraignment and entered a not guilty plea to all seven charges.

The allegations that led to Zinger's arrest are outlined by Detective Amanda Baranowski in the affidavit in support of a search warrant she submitted to a Hillsborough County judge.

In her affidavit, Baranowski writes that she started investigating the case in October after multiple minors told police that Zinger sent them a video of the aforementioned underage boy allegedly engaging in "sexual intercourse" with a minor female.

The minors who received the video told police that Zinger sent the video from her Snapchat account, and that they "believed [Zinger] to be near their age and homeschooled, according to the affidavit.

Police then spoke with the victim seen in the video, who said that he too believed Zinger to be a 14-year-old homeschool student, according to the affidavit.

He said that Zinger began speaking with him on Snapchat and that they met in person for the first time at the end of May, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police that he and Zinger "had been physically intimate, which included willfully performing sexual acts on each other," and then "corroborated this information by showing several photographs and videos," says the affidavit.

Police said that the victim told them that this "sexual relationship" lasted from the end of May until mid-September, and that he and Zinger "had engaged in sexual activity approximately 30 times."

During this time, Zinger also allegedly sent "sexually explicit photographs and videos of herself" to the victim through Snapchat and allegedly said that she engaged in "sexual activity with other minors" both before and during her time with the victim, according to the affidavit.

The victim also told police that after he and Zinger stopped having a sexual relationship, he and a minor female engaged in "a willful sexual act" in early October, and that the minor female had a recording of this on her phone, according to the affidavit.

The minor female told police that a few days later, Zinger came to her home claiming she needed to charge her phone and then proceeded to allegedly film that video off her phone, which police said is the same video she later sent out on Snapchat, according to the affidavit.

Police also said that the minor female caught Zinger filming the video from her phone, at which point she was forced out of the home, according to the affidavit.

“It is disturbing and unsettling to see an adult take advantage of a child and prey on them,” Chief Lee Bercaw of the TPD said in a statement. “Anyone who may have been a victim of Zinger’s, we encourage you to come forward. The Tampa Police Department will support you and ensure a predator like Zinger doesn’t cause you or others additional harm.”

Bercaw also said that additional charges will be forthcoming, and that he believes there are additional victims in this case.

Zinger's lawyer Daniel Fernandez did not respond to a request for comment.