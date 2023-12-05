Georgia Woman Assaults Husband for Falling Asleep Before Birthday Sex, Say Police

Crime
Buirthday sex arrest
The birthday girl called police (stock photo above).Getty Images
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 2:16 PM PST, December 5, 2023

A Georgia woman did not get her birthday wish and ended up in jail.

Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office reported to a home in Evans at around 4:30 a.m. in response to an alleged incident of family violence, reports the the Augusta Chronicle.

"When deputies arrived, the woman told them it was her birthday and her husband was supposed to have given her a sexual favor, but fell asleep instead, according to an incident report," reports the Chronicle.

"She told deputies she became angry and hit her husband with her phone, causing cuts on his face, according to the report."

The birthday girl called police after her husband allegedly responded by pushing her away, which caused her to hit her head on the corner of a nightstand.

When questioned, the husband admitted to falling asleep and told deputies he had been too tired for birthday sex.

He also said that his wife hit her head after "he tried to push his wife away so she could not continue hitting him," reports the Chronicle.

After questioning the two, deputies decided to arrest the wife for being the initial aggressor and booked her into the Columbia County Detention Center on a charge of battery – family violence.

