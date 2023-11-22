Before Mike Johnson gained the national spotlight for being elected House speaker and second in line to the presidency, he and his wife appeared on national television to discuss their unique marriage arrangement.

In 2001, Johnson and his wife, Kelly Lary, were interviewed by then "Good Morning America" host, Diane Sawyer, about their marriage. “To know that Mike is willing to make that lifelong commitment to me, it just gave me so much stability. I knew that it was just the right thing to do,” Lary said.

The couple revealed they were in a covenant marriage. It is a commitment to stay married literally until death do them part.

In the United States, where divorce happens every 36 seconds, a covenant marriage makes getting one harder. A divorce may be granted in extreme cases, such as physical abuse, adultery or abandonment.

Sarah and Chris are another couple that have this special type of marriage and they, along with the speaker and his wife, say that divorce will never be an option for them.

"This is what we believe about marriage. So yes, it does sound restrictive, it does sound old-fashioned, but I think there's also a level of security and safety in that,” Sarah tells Inside Edition.

For those interested in this unconventional marriage, this type of arrangement is legal in Arizona, Arkansas and Louisiana.