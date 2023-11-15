Debate Erupts After Gospel Singer Is Told She Cannot Sing on Flight While Celebrating Grammy Nomination

Video of a gospel singer who was asked to stop singing by a Delta flight attendant is sparking much debate.

Bobbi Storm was flying the friendly skies shortly after learning she had been nominated for Best Gospel Album at the Grammy Awards for her work with Maverick City Music on "The Maverick Way," and decided to celebrate by serenading some fellow passengers.

"It was just me spreading my joy with people after they gave me the go to do so," Storm said in an Instagram post.

A Delta flight attendant did not feel the joy though, and asked Storm to stop singing and remain quiet.

"I'm doing what the Lord is telling me to do," Storm told the flight attendant in the video of the incident she posted to social media.

He then asks her repeatedly if she is going to be quiet, despite the flight being grounded and delayed due to maintenance issues at the time.

Storm then asks if she will go to jail if she does not stop singing, and the flight attendant eventually says: "If you're not able to follow my instruction, you will not be taking this flight."

At that point, Storm agrees to stop singing, but then seconds later bursts back into song when the flight attendant moves to the front of the plane.

Now, many are weighing in about this incident on Storm's Instagram, with one person writing: "You should have just been quiet. The lord had nothing to do with that."

Another person wrote: "I’m sorry, but he was not wrong. The plane is not your stage. It’s a time and place for everything."

Others are supporting Storm, including "CBS Mornings" host Nate Burelson, who noted that the flight attendant "kind of came in hot."

Co-host Gayle King did not agree however, saying: "I just think, when you're asked to follow the instructions, I think you should follow the instructions."

Storm claims that Delta did call to speak with her after the flight but did not share the details of the conversation. The airline also tells Inside Edition that it is always important to follow crew instructions.