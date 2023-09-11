Too skimpy to fly?

Former "American Ninja Warrior" contestant Maggi Thorne is claiming that the skies were not too friendly during a recent Southwest flight to Nashville.

The accomplished athlete, who has made seven appearances on the grueling competition show, said she was shocked when a flight attendant shamed her for wearing what she deemed to be an inappropriate outfit.

Maggie shared a photo of her outfit, which consisted of high-waisted joggers and a cropped black tank top.

There seemed to be no problem with her fashion choice at all until Maggi said the flight attendant came over and told her to cover up in front of the other passengers.

"Attendant just shamed me in front of passengers saying my attire wasn’t appropriate. A tank top and high waisted pants. Is this really happening in 2023?" she wrote on X.

Now, Maggi tells Inside Edition she had a message for that flight attendant.

"Please consider your words to a passenger and how they can impact their experience," says Maggi.

Southwest did respond to Maggi's initial tweet, with a representative saying: "I’m sorry that your encounter with our Flight Attendant left you doubting our commitment to Customer Service. Feel free to DM us your confirmation number or the departure city, and we'll be happy to follow up with you and get your concerns documented."

Maggi says however that they have yet to respond to her question about how they are going to make sure a situation like this does not happen again to another traveler.

Southwest did not respond to a request for comment from Inside Edition.