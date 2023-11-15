Turkeys may be cheaper for this year's Thanksgiving dinner, but overall the feast is expected to cost more.

Farmer Jon McConaughy, at Double Brook Farm, tells Inside Edition that in the previous years, turkeys were overproduced, which is bringing down the cost of turkeys for this holiday season.

Despite the turkey being a bit cheaper, all the side dishes may end up costing more.

The owner of Stew Lenard’s supermarket in Yonkers, New York, tells Inside Edition why you may be seeing an increase in prices for potatoes, artichokes, and other staple Thanksgiving items.

“You had Hurricane Hillary in California that brought up the prices of artichokes and Brussels sprouts. You also had some rain down in Georgia which brought up the price of green beans,” Stew Leonard Jr. said.

To help cut costs, Leonard recommends asking guests to bring a side dish.

Another way to bring down costs is by utilizing Target's Thanksgiving meal bundle.

Target is offering all the things you would need for a Thanksgiving dinner for four for $25.

The bundle includes the turkey, a bag of potatoes, a box of stuffing, a can of green beans, a can of jellied cranberries, a can of cream of mushroom, and a jar of gravy.

Caterer chef Lauren Covis jazzed up the bundle to make her family’s feast.

“Got a little bit of everything and it's the perfect portion for us. We're a family of four and we like to eat,” Covis tells Inside Edition.