Jared Leto Reached 1,300 Feet in Air After Scaling Part of New York’s Empire State Building
“I have to be honest: it was very very hard,” actor Jared Leto says.
Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto scaled a portion of the Empire State Building in New York.
The 51-year-old actor began the climb on the 86th floor of the iconic landmark. The Empire State Building is the No. 1 tourist attraction in the United States for the second year in a row, according to Tripadvisor.
Leto, wearing an orange jumpsuit, was strapped into a safety harness and climbed to the 104th floor. Leto’s climb took around 20 minutes. He made it to the base of the building’s antenna, 1,300 feet in the air
Leto says he climbed the building because it was on his bucket list.
After safely returning back to the ground, Leto appeared on the "Today" show.
“I have to be honest: it was very very hard. It was very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be,” the actor said.
Leto is the first person in history to legally climb the Empire State Building.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Idaho Murder Suspect Told 911 Dispatcher He 'Executed a Pedophile and His Family,' Says ProsecutorCrime
Olympic Boxer Gets Life for Drugging Pregnant Girlfriend and Tossing Her Into Lagoon While Tied to Cement BockCrime
Colorado Father Convicted of Negligent Abuse in Death of Son From Water Intoxication, Acquitted of MurderCrime
How FBI Caught a Terrorist Nearly 54 Hours After He Set off a Bomb in an SUV at the 'Crossroads of the World'INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Missouri Teacher, 27, and Young Mom Accused of Performing Oral Sex on Boy in Classroom Admits to Act: CopsCrime
'I Hate Black People': California Cop Quits After Racist Text Messages Discovered, Police Chief SaysNews
Brave Alabama Boy, 10, Shot in Face Trying to Protect Mom Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide, Say CopsCrime
Florida 4-Year-Old Calls 911 to Give Deputy a HugHuman Interest
Police Capture Alleged Kidnapper and Free Woman Who Was Held in Shed for 4 Days and Beaten With a Baseball BatCrime
Idaho Man Who Repeatedly Raped Child and Twice Impregnated Her Is Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal PrisonCrime