Jared Leto Reached 1,300 Feet in Air After Scaling Part of New York’s Empire State Building

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:55 AM PST, November 10, 2023

“I have to be honest: it was very very hard,” actor Jared Leto says.

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto scaled a portion of the Empire State Building in New York

The 51-year-old actor began the climb on the 86th floor of the iconic landmark. The Empire State Building is the No. 1 tourist attraction in the United States for the second year in a row, according to Tripadvisor.

Leto, wearing an orange jumpsuit, was strapped into a safety harness and climbed to the 104th floor. Leto’s climb took around 20 minutes. He made it to the base of the building’s antenna, 1,300 feet in the air

Leto says he climbed the building because it was on his bucket list.

After safely returning back to the ground, Leto appeared on the "Today" show.

“I have to be honest: it was very very hard. It was very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be,” the actor said.

Leto is the first person in history to legally climb the Empire State Building.

