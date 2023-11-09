Republican Presidential Debate Gets Heated After Vivek Ramaswamy Mentions Nikki Haley’s Daughter

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:41 PM PST, November 9, 2023

“You might want to take care of your family first,” Vivek Ramaswamy said to Nikki Haley in his response to a question about the use of TikTok.

During a Republican presidential debate Wednesday night, things got heated between candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Haley called Ramaswamy “scum” at the debate after he referred to Haley’s 25-year-old daughter, Rena, in his response about the use of TikTok.

“In the last debate, she made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time. So you might want to take care of your family first,” the tech billionaire said.

Haley immediately responded, telling Ramaswamy, “Leave my daughter out of your voice.”

The post-debate stage got more intense when the families of the candidates joined to take photos. Ron DeSantis posed with his wife, Casey. Haley’s daughter and parents stood with her just steps away from Ramaswamy with his wife and young son. Viewers for a first glimpse of Senator Tim Scott’s girlfriend, interior designer Mindy Noce.

Following the event, Haley was still seething.

“The second that you go and start saying something about my 25-year-old daughter I’m gonna get my back up,” Haley said.

On Thursday, Haley said she was holding back.

“That was showing a lot of restraint. That’s all I’ll say,” Haley told Fox News.

Once again, former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner, refused to participate in the debate, but his supporters were there. Some in the audience chanted for Trump and were repeatedly asked to tone it down.

Trump held a rally 20 minutes away from the debate at the same time.

The fourth Republican presidential debate will be held on December 6 in Alabama.

Tensions Rise as Trump Takes the Stand During Civil Fraud Trial
How the FBI Caught the 2010 Times Square Bomber Terrorist
Ivanka Trump Appears on Witness Stand for Trump Business Fraud Case
Ivanka Trump Testifies She’s Not Involved in Her Dad's Personal Finances Politics

