Ivanka Trump took the stand as the final witness in the civil fraud case against her father Donald Trump.

The daughter of the former president had previously attempted to get out of appearing on the stand, claiming that it would be a “hardship” for her to testify because her children are in school. But she showed up to the courthouse ignoring reporters’ questions as she made her way into the courtroom.

Ivanka's father had been combative and angry while he was on the stand but his daughter took a calm and collected approach, answering with short and to-the-point responses instead of long-winded ones like her father gave.

When the judge asked if she had helped prepare the financial statements where the former president exaggerated his wealth, Ivanka replied, "I'm not involved in his personal finances."

Despite not being in the courthouse, Trump kept a close eye on the proceedings, with his lawyer Alina Habba there to observe.

Trump took to social media to praise his, “wonderful and beautiful daughter,” and called the judge “fraudulent” for “trying to bring Ivanka into the case.”

Along with handling his court case, Trump and other Republicans are recovering after disappointing election results.

Democrats took home victories in Ohio, Kentucky, and Virginia.

In the solidly red state of Kentucky, Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for governor Daniel Cameron failed to unseat the Democratic incumbent and rising star Andy Beshear.

Some are pointing to Taylor Swift as a reason behind Democrats' success Tuesday.

Swift posted a video online to her 275 million followers telling them to go vote, saying, “You have to go and make change by voting.”

Fans listened and in places like Ohio, the youth vote made a big difference.

With the new election results, a senior Biden official said tensions have been eased within the presidential campaign saying, "Voters vote. Polls don't."