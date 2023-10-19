Attorney Sidney Powell was one of former President Trump's most enthusiastic purveyors of election fraud lies and on Thursday she pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts of conspiring to interfere with the Georgia election.

As part of her plea deal, Powell is obligated to testify against the remaining 17 defendants in the Georgia case, which includes the former president.

In addition to agreeing to truthfully testify against her co-defendants, she will serve six years probation, pay a $6,000 fine and write a letter of apology to the people Georgia.

Powell was notorious with her partnership with Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani in claiming there was fraud in the 2020 election. Powell even earned the nickname “Kraken Powell” after she proclaimed she would “release the kraken” when she uncovered the fraud.

But Powell never did release her kraken and all her efforts to overturn the election were debunked. Now she may help convict the president she once fought to keep in office.

Trump's attorney claims that anything Sidney Powell says on the stand will be favorable to his defense.

Trump was in civil court this week in Manhattan denying any wrongdoing as another backer of debunked election conspiracy theories, Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow, faces financial ruin for allegedly defaming the makers of voting machines.