A Chicago woman could be facing up to five years in prison after allegedly threatening to kill former President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump, according to a criminal complaint.

Tracy Fiorenza, 41, is charged with transmitting threats to kill or injure another person in interstate commerce after prosecutors says she sent two emails to the headmaster of an educational institution in Palm Beach, Florida.

"I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get!" read the first email, according to the complaint obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

That email was sent on May 21, and on June 5 a second was sent to the same individual, according to the complaint. That email read in part: "I am going to slam a bullet in Baron [sic] Trump’s head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!"

The Chicago field office of the U.S. Secret Service contacted Fiorenza soon after and on June 14 she agreed to meet at the field office, according to the complaint.

In that meeting, Fiorenza said that she "intentionally wrote and sent" the emails from her home in Illinois to Florida, according to the complaint.

A judge signed off on the complaint earlier this month and charges in the case were filed by the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of Florida last week.

Fiorenza has yet to enter a plea but did appear in an Illinois courtroom on Monday to begin the extradition process to Florida.

The judge concluded the hearing by remanding her into the custody of the U.S. Marshals who arrested her earlier that day.