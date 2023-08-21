Are Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Preparing to Rejoin Donald Trump if He Wins Presidency?

Politics
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 3:21 PM PDT, August 21, 2023

Multiple insiders tell Vanity Fair that the couple has reunited with the former president after distancing themselves over the past few years in the wake of his various scandals.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner may be considering a return to the West Wing should Donald Trump be elected president again, according to a new report.

Multiple insiders tells Vanity Fair that the couple has reunited with the former president after distancing themselves over the past few years in the wake of his various scandals, which have now resulted in four indictments. 

“They’ve been spotted more frequently this summer,” said one top campaign strategist. “They’ve made it clear they’re supportive. They pop into meetings to say hi.” 

The couple continues to deny the rumors of a return, and a source familiar with Jared's thinking said: "Jared thinks the team running the campaign is doing a terrific job and has zero intention to get involved. He is laser-focused on his family and on growing his business."

Ivanka meanwhile released a statement on the day her father announced his run, saying: "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

The two have made the decision to spend the past two months much closer to Ivanka's dad by staying at their property on his Bedminster Country Club in New Jersey, where he is also spending the summer.

On Monday, Ivanka even posted photos of herself at New York Giants training camp with sons Jospeh and Theodore. 

 

