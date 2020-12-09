Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Reportedly Buy $30M Lot on Florida’s ‘Billionaire’s Bunker' Island

An island off the coast of Miami known as “Billionaire’s Bunker” may soon be the home base for Ivanka Trump and her family. She and her husband Jared Kushner reportedly bought a waterfront lot on Indian Creek Island in Biscayne Bay for $30 million.

It’s the most expensive neighborhood in the country and connected to Miami by just one heavily guarded bridge. Their neighbors include supermodels Adriana Lima and Elle Macpherson. It’s also just 30 minutes from Mar-a-Lago.

Back in Washington, First Lady Melania Trump is facing backlash for installing a tennis pavilion at the White House, a move seen as out of touch to the millions suffering. One headline called her “Melania Antoinette.”

“I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities,” Melania tweeted in response.



