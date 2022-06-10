Donald Trump is turning his fury towards daughter Ivanka following the fallout from Thursday night’s explosive hearings from the January 6 committee hearings in Washington.

In sworn testimony, Ivanka agreed with Attorney General Bill Barr that Trump’s claims of election fraud were not true.

“I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he was saying,” she said in the testimony.

The former president fired back on his Truth Social platform and said,

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, election results,” he posted. “She had long since checked out and was only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as attorney general (he sucked).”

Ivanka's testimony was just ten seconds of last night's prime time hearing, which was carried live on CBS, NBC ABC, as well as MSNBC, CNN and PBS. It was not aired on Fox News — the most watched news network in America even canceled ad breaks so that its audience would not turn away.

“This is the only hour on an American news channel that will not be carrying their propaganda lies,” Tucker Carlson said on his show.

The centerpiece of the hearing was 11 minutes of never-before seen video recorded by documentary filmmaker Nick Quested, who was embedded with the Proud Boys militia group making a film on them.

Quested testified live Thursday night and spoke to Inside Edition Friday saying, “for me, testifying was terrifying.

“To have to answer questions in such a large forum in front of cameras in front of a congressional panel, it's very strange frankly,” he said.

